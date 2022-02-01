Portsmouth woman, 46, and man, 29, charged over theft of £400 from pensioner's purse in Cosham
A MAN and a woman have been charged after more than £400 was stolen from an 81 year-old woman’s purse in Cosham.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:38 pm
A number of other household items were also stolen from a property in Hawthorn Crescent on Sunday, January 30, according to Hampshire Constabulary.
Lisa Patricia Plested, aged 46, of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, fraud by false representation, and making off without payment.
Ashley Watson, aged 29 also of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, and fraud by false representation.
Read More
Read MoreStagecoach is 'fully supporting' the police after Gosport teen, 18, died in fata...
Both were remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.