A number of other household items were also stolen from a property in Hawthorn Crescent on Sunday, January 30, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

Lisa Patricia Plested, aged 46, of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, fraud by false representation, and making off without payment.

Ashley Watson, aged 29 also of Ashford Close in Cosham has been charged with burglary, theft, and fraud by false representation.

Police have charged two people following theft from 81 year-old woman in Cosham. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

Both were remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

