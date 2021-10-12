Running partners, Lucy Chambers and Sarah McGuire Picture: Courtesy of Sarah McGuire

Sarah Mcguire, 44, from Baffins, Portsmouth is preparing to run a half-marathon, beginning at Bransbury Park and heading towards Hilsea, along with 12 others, on Saturday, November 13 to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK and also for her younger sister who is facing the disease.

Sarah’s sister, Ellen Horstead, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July after finding a lump in her breast and getting it checked. She has since had a mastectomy and is currently undergoing chemotherapy to help fight the illness.

‘She is used to being strong in her job, both mentally and physically, but the chemo has really knocked her off her feet a bit,’ says Sarah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Horstead, member of the Armed Forces in London. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah McGuire

As a member of the armed response unit in London, Ellen works away from home and being unable to be with her, Sarah wants to show recognition for her bravery.

‘She is an inspiration to me and she selflessly puts her own safety on the line to protect others, and I’d like to show her some appreciation back’, says Sarah.

Whilst she was due to take on the Great South Run as part of her training for the impending event, Sarah’s efforts to train are currently being slowed, having tested positive for Covid-19 and being required to isolate.

Running partners, Lucy Chambers and Sarah McGuire Picture: Courtesy of Sarah McGuire

Despite this, Sarah is making the best of the situation and taking part in rigorous workouts in her own home, still determined to complete the task next month, along with her running friend Lucy Chambers, her sister’s partner, Fran Butterfield, and multiple of Ellen’s colleagues and friends who are joining in support.

SEE ALSO: Fears over fuel poverty exacerbated by rising energy prices as charities fight corner of those in need

‘We want to raise money to go into further cancer research, and also we want to raise some money for my sister to release the financial burden of the illness in a small way,’ Sarah says.

Over the course of her fundraising efforts, Sarah also wants to highlight, the importance that women of all ages maintain regular self-checks of their breasts.

Running partners, Lucy Chambers and Sarah McGuire Picture: Courtesy of Sarah McGuire

‘My sister is only 39, she’s never smoked, she’s very fit and there’s no family history of it either. So I think it’s really important that women are aware, that even if they haven’t got any of the red flags, they can still get it and they need to check themselves regularly’, Sarah says.

To donate to Ellen’s run visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellens-run

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.