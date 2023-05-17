News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth woman with dog poo and food packets littering dangerous hoarding home supported by fire service

A woman from Portsmouth who had a hoarding addiction which saw empty food packets and dog poo litter her home has been supported by the fire service.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:30 BST

A lady known as MJ was found to have been hoarding a large amount of rubbish during a safe and wellness check. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the woman was referred by the council.

They said a community safety assistant visited the property and found it scattered with empty food packets and dog faeces. The hoarding had gotten so bad that MJ could not access all her rooms.

A stock image of a hoarded house for illustrative purposes only. Picture: HIWFRS/Shutterstock.A stock image of a hoarded house for illustrative purposes only. Picture: HIWFRS/Shutterstock.
A stock image of a hoarded house for illustrative purposes only. Picture: HIWFRS/Shutterstock.
All the escape routes were blocked, which would have made it near impossible for MJ to escape in the event of a fire. HIWFRS said the woman displayed poor mental health behaviours.

The community safety assistant escalated the situation in order to support MJ and improve her living environment. Her house was much clearer at their next visit, with walkways into every room being clear of debris.

HIWFRS added that the woman’s mental health had also improved and was looking forward to a new cleaner helping her. Paul Francis, community development and safeguarding manager, said: ‘The Service and other partner agencies will continue to support MJ and although she still displays hoarding behaviours, this has significantly reduced since our intervention, meaning a lower level of fire risk.’

The fire service is supporting National Hoarding Awareness Week in a bid to help those who suffer from the affliction and raise awareness about it. It affects between two and five per cent of the UK population. There is a strong link between hoarding and fire risks.

