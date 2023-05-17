A lady known as MJ was found to have been hoarding a large amount of rubbish during a safe and wellness check. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the woman was referred by the council.

They said a community safety assistant visited the property and found it scattered with empty food packets and dog faeces. The hoarding had gotten so bad that MJ could not access all her rooms.

All the escape routes were blocked, which would have made it near impossible for MJ to escape in the event of a fire. HIWFRS said the woman displayed poor mental health behaviours.

The community safety assistant escalated the situation in order to support MJ and improve her living environment. Her house was much clearer at their next visit, with walkways into every room being clear of debris.

HIWFRS added that the woman’s mental health had also improved and was looking forward to a new cleaner helping her. Paul Francis, community development and safeguarding manager, said: ‘The Service and other partner agencies will continue to support MJ and although she still displays hoarding behaviours, this has significantly reduced since our intervention, meaning a lower level of fire risk.’