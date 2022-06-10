Portsmouth young carers given a treat as part of drive to show how valued they are

Described as the 'backbone' of the city by Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for social care, carers could be looking after elderly or disabled relatives and in many cases do not regard themselves as such, meaning they may not receive support.

‘Carers’ Week is a great opportunity to recognise the enormous contribution carers make to our city,’ Councillor Matthew Winnington said. ‘Without them we would be bereft. They are the cornerstone of helping people who are in need.’

Parent Carers and Rebecca Johnson having a go at archery Picture: Habibur Rahman

Carers’ Week is a multi-organisation annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and the issues unpaid carers face while also publicising the support available for people who have not recognised themselves as such.

On Thursday the council hosted sports taster sessions for young carers at the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre in Copnor, so they could try archery, climbing, paddleboarding and kayaking and have some respite from their caring responsibilities.

Elsewhere, a picnic and barbecue was also held on Thursday at Milton community allotments while a pop-in catch up session took place at the Carers Centre in Southsea.

'These events are designed to bring carers together to give them an opportunity to meet and share their experiences while also giving them a break,' Cllr Winnington added. 'Often carers are so focused on the person they are caring for they forget to take the time to look after themselves - and we are very keen to help.

Hayley Halley learning archery at the Andrew Simpson Centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

'This is particularly the case for young carers who may not talk about their experiences and still have to go to school.'

The council contacts carers who have been identified through health services or by other organisations and also runs a dedicated support service at the Carers Centre.

'We operate a much more proactive system than many other councils and that's in recognition of the huge importance of carers,' he added. 'But we are still keen to identify those who may not think of themself as a carer to offer out help and to make them aware of the support that's out there.'

People who care for people are being encouraged to visit the council website to find out more: portsmouth.gov.uk/services/health-and-care/carers/