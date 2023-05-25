Portsmouth's cultural and creative industries gather for inaugural We Connect conference

The free to attend all-day event, held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard was organised by Portsmouth Creates, an independent organisation dedicated to supporting growth of the city’s creative and cultural industries.

Delegates heard from experts at Arts Council England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Film Hub South West / British Film Institute and Historic England as to how organisations in Portsmouth could improve their chances of securing funding, as well as widening awareness of the types of projects that can be funded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thread of diversity, making art accessible to all and creating and protecting legacy ran throughout the conference. Phil Gibby, south west area director for Arts Council England encouraged more diversity-related projects to step forward, something that was echoed by Neil Ramjee from Film Hub South West, who said the BFI was doing more to financially support and promote independent films and make them more accessible outside of bigger cities.

NOW READ: Brave kayaker saves life of boy trapped up to his neck in mud

There were also presentations from organisations that had successfully secured funding for their projects, such as youth project Motive8 and High Street Heritage Action Zones, which looked at preserving high streets from years gone by, saving their legacies and giving them a modern twist.

We Connect was hosted by queer artist, The Fabulous Josh, who also shared their story as to how they secured funding for Downtown Pompey, a project that invites storytelling in an inclusive and welcoming setting through theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Creates CEO Gemma Nichols said: ‘The conference was a great success and we heard from many organisations that were able to make valuable connections and learn more about how to access funding. We want to build capacity of organisations and individuals so that they can continue to grow, but we also want to champion the need for greater investment across the city.’