Portsmouth's 'diverse' Fratton community enjoys the sunshine for a feel-good fun day

Prajeev Dhayalan (7) rides the scooter ramp provided by Southsea Skate Park at the Feel Good Fratton event. Picture: Mike Cooter (021022)

Feel Good Fratton, an event organised by Portsmouth City Council, saw Fratton Road closed off for most of the day on Sunday, allowing families to get into the street and enjoy music, games, activities and more.

The free event included Southsea Skatepark scooter and skateboarding sessions, cycling repairs and training, fitness challenges and a constant flow of food, drinks and entertainment.

After other events were cancelled during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period, including the Fratton Family Festival, families were keen to get out and enjoy some quality time together.

Ellie Hardman (6) learns to hula-hoop at the Feel Good Fratton event. Picture: Mike Cooter (021022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Balasoiu, who went along with her sister and nephew, said: ‘It has been really nice, we have been waiting for this event for quite some time.

‘It’s a good thing for Fratton – this is a very diverse place and it’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves together.

‘We are lucky that the weather didn’t put everyone off because it certainly wasn’t good weather this morning.

‘If this happens again I would like to see it expanded with more gazebos and entertainment for everyone.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Daiane Seif (47) with son Georg Seif (8) learning to use a skipping rope at the Feel Good Fratton event. Picture: Mike Cooter (021022)

Mark Bryant, 55, has lived in Fratton for 25 years.

He said: ‘I think some people have been put off by the weather but it's looked like a good event.

‘Things like this are a good start for the community and it’s nice to see everyone out again.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most popular stalls at the event was from the Scouts, which had a number of activities for youngsters – including playing Twister on a climbing wall and a Lego ‘walk of pain’.

Dave Cole, assistant district commissioner, said: ‘It’s been a really busy day, but days like this are so lovely.

‘People can come along, enjoy themselves and find out more about the Scouts and what we’re about.’