Portsmouth's 'diverse' Fratton community enjoys the sunshine for a feel-good fun day
THE early morning rainstorm did little to dampen the spirits of people in Fratton at the weekend, who all rallied together to enjoy a party in the street.
Feel Good Fratton, an event organised by Portsmouth City Council, saw Fratton Road closed off for most of the day on Sunday, allowing families to get into the street and enjoy music, games, activities and more.
The free event included Southsea Skatepark scooter and skateboarding sessions, cycling repairs and training, fitness challenges and a constant flow of food, drinks and entertainment.
After other events were cancelled during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period, including the Fratton Family Festival, families were keen to get out and enjoy some quality time together.
Alexandra Balasoiu, who went along with her sister and nephew, said: ‘It has been really nice, we have been waiting for this event for quite some time.
‘It’s a good thing for Fratton – this is a very diverse place and it’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves together.
‘We are lucky that the weather didn’t put everyone off because it certainly wasn’t good weather this morning.
‘If this happens again I would like to see it expanded with more gazebos and entertainment for everyone.’
Mark Bryant, 55, has lived in Fratton for 25 years.
He said: ‘I think some people have been put off by the weather but it's looked like a good event.
‘Things like this are a good start for the community and it’s nice to see everyone out again.’
One of the most popular stalls at the event was from the Scouts, which had a number of activities for youngsters – including playing Twister on a climbing wall and a Lego ‘walk of pain’.
Dave Cole, assistant district commissioner, said: ‘It’s been a really busy day, but days like this are so lovely.
‘People can come along, enjoy themselves and find out more about the Scouts and what we’re about.’
Staff from Portsmouth City Council, who were present at the event, confirmed more investment will be coming into Fratton over the coming years, in the form of both improved infrastructure and more events in the area.