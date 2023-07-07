Wolf Clostermann is taking part in a karaoke challenge this month to raise money for The Roberts Centre. Picture credit: Matthew Clark

After losing confidence in his teens, Wolf rediscovered his voice at Lord John Russell in Albert Road, Southsea, and he is encouraging his supporters to help him raise money for The Roberts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolf said: ‘It’s such a supportive community and I’ve benefited from it so much that I just wanted to take some of that positivity and spread it around and help other people.’

SEE ALSO: Free celebration of Portsmouth food and drink to be held next weekend

His parents made sure to introduce him to the bands that his ‘father really loved like Mike Oldfield and Tubular Bells, and the guitarist Al Stewart.’

He added: ‘It must have been so difficult for them to hear this music that was so important to my father that obviously was a fresh wound for them, him passing away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I loved the music that my dad loved, I just sort of felt such an affinity for that music.’

The father of eight children, who all share the same passion for music, is not only committing himself to daily raps and songs for the month, but wants to jazz up his performances further.

Wolf said: ‘If someone comes to see me and they donate £50 I will get their name tattooed on my arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I love music and I love all music, all kinds of genres. I really love grime, for example, you know rap, but I also really love soul and Nina Simone.’

Leaving audiences gobsmacked by his impressive renditions of ‘Rap God’ by Eminem, Wolf is determined to learn 62 new songs by the end of the month.

He said: ‘I’ve been struggling with ADHD for years and recently it's been affecting me really badly. I can put my ADHD into something positive that will entertain other people and that helps me overcome my own personal struggles’.

The Roberts Centre supports struggling families, providing the only supervised and supported contact centre for non-resident family members and children in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolf spoke to the CEO of The Roberts Centre, Carole Damper, and ‘she said that I was quite mad, but she was very supportive and happy to put their name towards it’.