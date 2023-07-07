‘Portsmouth’s Eminem’ uses karaoke talent to raise money for charity by singing at venues for a month
Wolf Clostermann, 44, from Denmead, who has been dubbed ‘Portsmouth’s Eminem’ for his karaoke performances, is determined to sing loud and proud every night of July, on a tour around Portsmouth.
After losing confidence in his teens, Wolf rediscovered his voice at Lord John Russell in Albert Road, Southsea, and he is encouraging his supporters to help him raise money for The Roberts Centre.
Wolf said: ‘It’s such a supportive community and I’ve benefited from it so much that I just wanted to take some of that positivity and spread it around and help other people.’
At a young age a passion for music was ignited after being introduced to the music of his father, an experienced guitarist, who sadly passed away when he was eight weeks old.
His parents made sure to introduce him to the bands that his ‘father really loved like Mike Oldfield and Tubular Bells, and the guitarist Al Stewart.’
He added: ‘It must have been so difficult for them to hear this music that was so important to my father that obviously was a fresh wound for them, him passing away.
‘I loved the music that my dad loved, I just sort of felt such an affinity for that music.’
The father of eight children, who all share the same passion for music, is not only committing himself to daily raps and songs for the month, but wants to jazz up his performances further.
Defying gravity by being held upside down while singing ‘Down Under’ by Men At Work is a challenge to be conquered. He says, ‘a couple of friends who have been hitting the gym lately and have been getting nice and hench’ could give him a hand.
Wolf said: ‘If someone comes to see me and they donate £50 I will get their name tattooed on my arm.
‘I love music and I love all music, all kinds of genres. I really love grime, for example, you know rap, but I also really love soul and Nina Simone.’
Leaving audiences gobsmacked by his impressive renditions of ‘Rap God’ by Eminem, Wolf is determined to learn 62 new songs by the end of the month.
He said: ‘I’ve been struggling with ADHD for years and recently it's been affecting me really badly. I can put my ADHD into something positive that will entertain other people and that helps me overcome my own personal struggles’.
The Roberts Centre supports struggling families, providing the only supervised and supported contact centre for non-resident family members and children in the city.
Wolf spoke to the CEO of The Roberts Centre, Carole Damper, and ‘she said that I was quite mad, but she was very supportive and happy to put their name towards it’.
Wolf performed at The Kings pub on Thursday and he will be performing tonight (July 7) at Southsea Village, Saturday (July 8) at The Ship Anson and Sunday (July 9) at The Royal Albert.