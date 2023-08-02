Portsmouth born and bred, the Southsea native has reached another amazing birthday milestone – celebrating with friends and family at The Queens Hotel in Osborne Road. Emma enjoyed an afternoon tea surrounded by loved-ones on Monday.

She told The News: “It’s a very good day. I love all my friends and family and enjoy seeing them. I always thought I would reach 105. There will be lots more birthdays to come. I’m going to live for a long time, like a shooting star. I’ll be older than I am now.”

It was the second of two family celebrations, with roughly 25 people gathering at her St Edwards Road home for a pre-birthday celebration. Homemade food, including a three-tiered birthday cake, was on display. Emma’s daughter Sylvia, 84, – who lives with her as her carer – said both occasions were wonderful.

Emma Smith from Portsmouth, celebrated her 105th birthday at The Queens Hotel in Southsea, with afternoon tea on Monday, July 31. Pictured is: Emma Smith with her granddaughter cllr. Suzy Horton. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7308)

She added: “It was marvellous yesterday. Believe it or not, all the food had gone. Mum really enjoyed it. Today is brilliant. We’ve been to the Queens many many times for Christmases, birthdays, anniversaries. We’ve been patrons here for a long time.”

Emma was born on July 31, 1981, and has lived in Portsmouth all her life. She stayed in the city throughout the Second World War despite the it being bombed during the blitz.

Emma left school when he was 14 and worked with her father in the market stalls in Charlotte Street – selling fish, fruit, vegetables and other produce. “I started to work in Charlotte Street when was little,” Emma said. “I helped my dad with the crabs and they were huge.

The 105th birthday celebrations at The Queen's Hotel. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-68)

"You’ve never seen crabs like it. I love Charlotte Street and I’ll never forget it. I love Portsmouth, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.” Emma has always been an integral part of the family. She married her partner Stan, though he sadly passed away some 50 years ago.

Sylvia said she and her mum are supported by a “wonderful” group of carers, friends and family. “It’s hard work sometimes because she has dementia which comes and goes. She always insists on me being there, but we manage.

“That’s what you do with your family. Mum would never want to go into a home.” The afternoon tea was in full swing, with delicious sandwiches and sweet treats lining the table. A special dessert was made by the chef for Emma – celebrating the special occasion.

Emma’s granddaughter Suzy Horton, Liberal Democrat councillor for Central Southsea Ward, believes Emma keeps the family together. She said: “We had a little bit of a scare before her 100th, but she rebooted and has been doing really well.

Emma Smith believes she'll have many more birthdays like this one in the future. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-73)

"The doctor called her Lazarus, she came round and here we are, year after year. She’s going from strength to strength, and is still keeping us on our toes.

"She’s very much the heart of our family, a big matriarch. I think that being in her home is probably what keeps her going.” Suzy described her grandma as being “a laugh a minute” and “a very strong character who will tell you exactly what she thinks”.

“She has the biggest heart, and I’m very lucky to have her as my grandmother,” she said. Suzy’s grandma has gained a strong following on social media, with dozens leaving comments wishing her a happy birthday.

"She had a strong sense of humour,” Suzy added, “One of the videos which got a big reaction was when I served frozen jacket potatoes and she exclaimed: ‘Frozen jacket potatoes, I’ve never heard of anything so ridiculous in my life.’”

Emma Smith pictured with friends and family at her home on Sunday, July 30. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Emma’s other grandchild, Lee Horton, 64, travelled from France to celebrate with her. The University of Grenoble lecturer said the period around his grandma’s birthday is always a “fun time for the family”.

"These are precious moments that everyone treasures,” the Business, English, and European Politics academic said. “Lots of people we don’t see often turn up.”

Lee said his sister and mum are “devoted carers” for his grandma. He added: “She reminisces about lots of things. She’s doing extremely well. My family has very strong women, my grandmother, my mother and my sister.

"She has many memories to tell us about the city’s past. She still retains that memory and is still exceptionally good for her age. I just got to that stage in the same health she is.

"My grandmother is very kind-hearted and determined. She thinks a lot of her family, always very committed, and a fighter. Family’s stand the test of time, and we’re still all very much together.”

Emma believes her strong family are integral to her long life. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Many of Emma’s close friends are also in attendance. They include Ray and Lynne McConnell, who visit regularly to care for both Emma and Sylvia. Lynne, 69, said: “They’re a brilliant family. Emma has an interesting life and tells you about when she was a little girl up until now.

“She’s enriched our lives.” Ray, 74, added: “I wasn’t welcome as a visitor at first unless I brought flowers. We help with anything we can. She’s a character and should have been on the stage.”

Emma is an avid Pompey fan and has been supporting the club since she was a child. She missed the 1939 FA Cup final victory due to Sylvia being born, but saw her beloved Blues lift the trophy in 2008.

She stepped on to the pitch at Fratton Park for her 101st birthday, and has never forgotten that magical moment. “I’d love to be back on that field again, where I could cheer and shout ‘Pompey’”, Emma said.

Emma didn’t ask for any special presents for her 105th. Instead, she said people should donate to Portsmouth In The Community – which she has done on several occasions.

Hundreds of pounds has previously been raised for the charity. Suzy said grounding values were the biggest life lessons which Emma passed on to her.

"She taught me to be kind and think of other people. That is her mantra.” Emma believes she’ll be enjoying more celebrations with the family, and thinks being kind to others is one of the reasons behind her long life.