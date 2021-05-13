The 154ft luxury vessel, named Stormborn, arrived at the docks alongside Spinnaker Tower on Thursday.

Anyone looking to rent the yacht for a week will need to put down £163,000 – not including expenses.

For comparison, a trip across the harbour on the Gosport ferry will set you back £1.90 for an open ended return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A luxury superyacht has visited Portsmouth.

Stormborn is more often found cruising Croatia, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, and Turkey during the summer seasons.

According to rental site YachtCharterFleet, Stormborn's interior layout sleeps up to 10 guests in five rooms, including a master suite, two VIP staterooms, a double cabin, and a twin cabin – as well as a jacuzzi on deck.

The rooms are furnished with sterling silver, sparkling marble, and American Walnut flooring, and water-skis and fishing equipment are onboard for when guests want to escape their cabins.

Guests can also enjoy onboard WiFi wherever they are in the world.

The luxury ship is also capable of carrying up to nine crew onboard.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron