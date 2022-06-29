Pioneering robotic surgery was showcased at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Tuesday, during a visit with the president of The Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS England), Professor Neil Mortensen.

Professor Mortensen met Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust’s top robotic surgeons and consultants and took a a tour around the trust’s simulation centre and theatres, meeting executive team members from the trust and University of Portsmouth.

Professor Jim Khan, a consultant surgeon at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) specialising in robotic surgery, said: ‘We were delighted to welcome Professor Mortensen to Portsmouth. We have one of the largest programmes of robotic surgery in the country, having carried out over 3000 robotic procedures since we installed a Da Vinci robot at the hospital in 2013.

RCS England is a professional membership organisation and registered charity, helping to advance surgical standards and improve patient care.

Professor Mortensen said: ‘I am honoured to visit Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital and to see the innovative surgery that is taking place there. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery. It gives surgeons an opportunity to see very clearly and to carry out procedures with precision. It also enables patients to recover from their operation quicker.