Today Normandy veteran Arthur Earnest Bailey was met by friends and relatives at the D-Day Story in Southsea, where he worked as a weekend volunteer for many years.

Thought to be Portsmouth’s last living D-Day paratrooper, Arthur celebrated his special day along with fellow members of the city’s Parachute Regimental Association, which supports serving and retired members of The Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces.

‘Pompey lad’ Arthur, who now lives in Cosham, said: ‘Portsmouth has always been my city’.

D-Day veteran Arthur Bailey celebrating his 98th birthday at the D-Day Story Museum in Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter (140422)

Born on April 14, 1924, Arthur joined the armed forces on his 18th birthday.

Initially hoping to join the Navy, Arthur's experience in the Territorial Army meant that he was needed as a soldier, and he joined the 45th West Riding regiment as a radio operator and a driver.

Now a decorated war hero, Arthur survived the invasion of Normandy, on June 6, 1944, as a young man of only 20 years old.

Arthur Bailey as a young soldier. Picture: Malcolm Wells (141687-4111)

Smartly decked out in his medals at the D-Day Story today, Arthur remembered his time during the conflict and said he feels ‘definitely lucky to be here’.

Arthur’s regiment was based in London, and he remembers having to shelter in the underground during the Blitz.

He said: ‘We were just pleased when [the war] finished.

Arthur also remembered the impact the conflict had on his home city, and said: ‘We had a terrible lot of Blitzes in Portsmouth. Every night, at six o’clock in the evening, the Germans used to come over, every night without fail.’

Arthur descriibes his medals. Pictured: The 39-45 star, France and Germany star, Defence Medal, 1939-45 War Medal and General Service Medal with Palestine clasp. Also shown (above, with red ribbon) is the Legion d'Honneur. Picture: Mike Cooter (140422)

Arthur spent many happy years with his girlfriend and ballroom dancing partner Pat, and later worked at a bread factory until he retired at the age of 65.

Graham Parsons, an ex Royal Navy medic, is welfare officer of Portsmouth Parachute Regimental Association where he has been a member for four years.

Graham said: 'I am very privileged to have known Arthur and to have been able to do so much for him.

‘He has lived such a frugal life.

The Legion d'Honneur, awarded to Arthur by the French government. Picture: Mike Cooter (140422)

‘We have got such a good relationship. Whenever I visit him I always take time to sit down and have a chat.

‘It’s a privilege to be a part of Arthur’s life.’

The PRA was formed at the end of the Second World War and organises functions and activities as well as providing welfare support and advice to those members who need it.

Graham added: ‘Arthur is one of our oldest members. We think the world of him.

‘We have 78 members but we hope to start a recruiting campaign. We need to keep the association going because so many branches have closed.’

Several members of the association came to the D-Day Story to wish their friend many happy returns on his special day.

After wishing Arthur a very happy 98th birthday, Corporal Michael ‘Monty’ Montgomery-Buick told The News: ‘I first met Arthur at the association when I was invited to join.

‘I used to travel with him all over the world because we are both interested in railways and aeroplanes.

‘We travelled to Belgium because we were in contact with the Belgian SAS.