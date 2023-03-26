Portsmouth's Royal Garrison Church to reopen after a restoration project

The 800-year-old church was hit by bombs in 1941 which destroyed the nave – the central part of the church.

The chancel – the area around the altar – is undamaged but since the 1960s has been divided from the nave by a concrete screen wall.

Now English Heritage has designed and installed a glass screen partition so the two are connected again.

The new glass screen at the Royal Garrison Church in Portsmouth Picture: Jim Holden

Samantha Stones, English Heritage’s senior properties curator (south), said: ‘Replacing the screen has been a huge technical engineering effort. We needed something that was robust enough in the exposed environment, but also had minimal impact on the medieval masonry. We’re so excited to unveil our new design, which has dramatically improved the visitor experience and allows us to better tell the stories behind this exceptional building.’

The project also included extensive conservation and restoration of the medieval church’s interiors and masonry. Furniture conservators have restored the church pews damaged in the 1941 raid and the interior of the church has been repainted. The church’s collection, including its decorative organ pipes and the regimental banners, has undergone conservation work and been redisplayed.

The charity has also installed new interpretation to help place the church in the context of both the Governor’s House, which it formed part of for 250 years, and also the city of Portsmouth, as well as introducing visitors to its long and varied history – including its roles as a medieval hospital, Tudor armoury, civic hub and a church for the armed forces.

Built in the early 13th century by the Bishop of Winchester, the church was originally a hospital and hostel for pilgrims – with the nave containing beds, and the chancel acting as a chapel. Surrendered to the crown in 1540 after the Reformation, it fell into neglect and was used as an armoury before being converted into the Governor of Portsmouth’s residence in the 1580s. The Governor’s House became the heart of civic occasions in Portsmouth; it hosted the marriage of Charles II to Catherine of Braganza in 1662, and a reception of European royalty (including the Prince Regent, Emperor of Russia, King of Prussia and Duke of Wellington) was held there in 1814 to celebrate the defeat of Napoleon.

The Royal Garrison Church in Portsmouth Picture: Jim Holden

In 1826, the majority of the Governor’s House was demolished, leaving the church building.

Restored by GE Street in the 19th century, the church was important for the military garrison, however its nave was badly damaged by incendiary bombs dropped on Portsmouth in 1941.

The Royal Garrison Church reopens on Saturday, April 1 and is free to enter.

For information on opening times, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/royal-garrison-church-portsmouth

The Royal Garrison Church new screen Picture: Jim Holden

The Royal Garrison Church prepares to re-open Picture: Jim Holden