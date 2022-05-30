Spice Island Chilli has been launched across the Hampshire region

Liam Coleman, who discovered a passion for history and chilli while travelling in throughout Europe, launched his range of chilli sauces in 2015.

The flavours have been a hit and his enthusiasm has now also gained him the attention of the regional co-operative Southern Co-op which will be adding all five flavours to its ‘local flavours’ range.

Matt Elliott, Southern Co-op's retail buying and services manager, said: ‘We are very excited to have Spice Island Chilli in our stores. It is available in 21 of our co-operative convenience stores across Hampshire and we're looking forward to hearing what our customers think of them.

‘Being a 149-year-old co-operative that is part of Portsmouth's history, it is even more special to have a new local producer in our range which is based on Portsea Island. Sustainability is important to us and buying local goes a long way in supporting this agenda.’

The five products were launched in stores at the end of April and include Hardys Kiss with jalapeno and lime; Bligh's Revenge with chipotle and tomato; Drakes Gold with habanero and pineapple; Centurion 1744 with scotch bonnet and spiced rum; and Ghost Ship with ghost pepper and garlic.

Liam said: ‘Spice Island Chilli is the south of England's premium quality, multi-purpose range of chilli specific condiments. Never compromising on flavour, our balanced range of chilli sauces are proven to be incredibly popular with a broad range of consumer taste preferences and social demographics.

‘Spice Island Chilli is proud to breakdown traditional apprehensions about chilli sauces by informing and empowering new and existing customers to cook, dip, marinade and glaze with confidence. By choosing our range of chilli condiments, customers locally and nationwide are using Spice Island Chilli to explore and discover delicious new flavours and recipes, time and time again.

Stores across Clanfield, Bishop’s Waltham, Hayling Island, Wickham, Lee-on-the-Solent and Portsmouth are among those stocking the product.