On Wednesday 15 February, UK Film Academy hosted a red carpet event at The Village Hotel, Cosham, to screen the premiere of the film ‘Disruptive!’ made by school-aged students seeking to overcome the implications of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The academy, an independent screen acting and production school for ages 5-18, runs four centres in Portsmouth, Whiteley, Stubbington and Hedge End.

Following on from the award-winning ‘Hidden Agenda’ short film documentary, which won the London Film Festival in 2019, addressing mental health in young people, UK Film Academy will première it’s sequel ‘Disruptive!’ which addresses emotions surrounding examples of neurodiversity and inclusion. The sequel’s production side has pushed boundaries to incorporate ground breaking drone technology.

Wednesday 15th February at The Village hotel, Cosham, Portsmouth, UK Film Academy is hosting a red carpet event to screen the premiere of a film made by school aged students seeking to overcome the implications of COVID lockdowns and restrictions Pictured: Children who played a part of the film, Distruptive at the red carpet event at Village Hotel Picture: Habibur Rahman

The evening celebrated the achievements of both production and acting students who have participated in the making of the short film and commenced with a walk of stardom along the red carpet. Industry professionals were invited to watch the award ceremony, film, and live performances directed by former West End actress and academy founder, Louisa Hart.

Louisa said: ‘At UK Film we feel very passionately about young people who are struggling at school due to bullying, anxiety, or not being neurotypical. We offer a safe environment were students can make friends grow in confidence and be part of this amazing project where we can show that it’s not our kids that are broken, but the system.’

After a ‘fantastic’ celebration event, the academy now has plans to make a longer version of Disruptive!, with the producer now seeking more local budding actors and film makers to help create a longer rendition of the film.

Wednesday 15th February at The Village hotel, Cosham, Portsmouth, UK Film Academy is hosting a red carpet event to screen the premiere of a film made by school aged students seeking to overcome the implications of COVID lockdowns and restrictions Pictured: Children who played a part of the film, Distruptive at the red carpet event at Village Hotel Picture: Ian Good Photography

Raquel Roberts, UK Film Academy manager, added: ‘We are so very proud of our dedicated and talented young cast and crew. The common reality of neurodiversity resonated deeply and personally for many of them, resulting in their commitment and desire to highlight and create publicity about these challenges faced by so many. It’s ended up as quite a moving experience for those involved too.’

Wednesday 15th February at The Village hotel, Cosham, Portsmouth, UK Film Academy is hosting a red carpet event to screen the premiere of a film made by school aged students seeking to overcome the implications of COVID lockdowns and restrictions Pictured: Children who played a part of the film, Distruptive at the red carpet event at Village Hotel Picture: Ian Good Photography