Power restored to 61 Cosham properties after power cut

ELECTRICITY at properties across six city postcodes has been restored after a power cut.

SSEN engineers were tasked to a low-voltage underground cable network serving parts of the PO6 postcode area, in Cosham, at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

High Street, Cosham, which SSEN says is among the areas affected by a power cut. Picture: Google Street View

The firm’s said the problem affected properties in Portsmouth Road, Knowsley Road, Windsor Road and High Street, before it was solved at 4.55pm.

Engineers, who got to the site just after 4pm, had to replace a fuse at a local substation.

An SSEN spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience as our engineers worked to safely restore their power as quickly as possible this afternoon.’