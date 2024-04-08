Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appoints Havant MP Alan Mak as Business and Trade Minister
Mr Mak previously served as a Minister in the Treasury and the Government Whips’ Office, as well as serving in the Ministerial teams at the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions.
Having worked in his own family’s high street shop, started his own small business and advised businesses of all sizes, Mr Mak is well equipped to join the Department for Business and Trade, where he will focus on boosting economic growth and exports to create more jobs and prosperity across the UK.
Mr Mak said: “Having championed our area’s businesses, I’m delighted to be appointed to a new national Ministerial role by the Prime Minister, focusing on supporting UK businesses to grow and export.
"My work as Havant Constituency MP is unchanged and I will remain active in our community, continue helping residents and carry on organising my popular community events such as my Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.”
He added: “It’s a huge honour to serve as a Minister, but my priority will always be my constituency-focused work, so I’ll continue working hard all year round for local people.”
Mr Mak is one of the youngest Ministers in the Government and said he hoped his new appointment would encourage more young people to consider public service, including standing for office locally and nationally.