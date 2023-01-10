The Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare, hit the shelves today. It has sparked a furore among members of the Royal Family, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him and his recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.

Even with these tales, people have not braved the rain this morning to buy it. Only one customer, Peter, 69, queued up to purchase it at Waterstones in Commercial Road.

Peter, 69, grabbing a copy of Prince Harry's new book Spare, but not for himself. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Despite buying it early, he said he was not a fan of the royal himself. Peter told The News: ‘I’ve come to get the book for my brother-in-law, for his wife. It’s a gift. His wife wanted to read about it.

‘I don’t really like him. I think he’s a bit of a dark horse in the family. Not my cup of tea.’ WHSmith in Palmerston Road, Southsea, was also quiet.

Despite the hype around the Duke of Sussex's book, Waterstones in Commercial Road was nearly empty. Picture: Habibur Rahman.