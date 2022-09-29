Princess Kate held an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

In 2021, she became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan, Scotland.

Kate spoke with dozens of sailors about how the ship’s build is going and what life is like in the Royal Navy.

Princess Kate has met with members of the Royal Navy. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

Sailors said it was ‘a huge honour’ and ‘an amazing’ experience to share their lives with the Queen Consort in-waiting.

Darran Sullivan, HMS Glasgow’s executive warrant officer, said: ‘It was a huge honour to be invited to Windsor Castle and to meet Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.’

He added: ‘The appointment of sponsor signals an enduring connection between the ship’s crew and Her Royal Highness. It is clear from meeting her that she has a real interest in HMS Glasgow and in the lives of those who will serve onboard.’

Kate, dressed in a navy suit and white blouse, held an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle on Thursday. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

Petty officer Colin Chalmers, who joined as one of HMS Glasgow’s Marine Engineers last month, echoed the sentiment: ‘It was amazing meeting The Princess of Wales, particularly as there was such a small group of us in attendance.

‘The moment she walked into the room her enthusiasm and genuine interest in us really shone through and put us immediately at ease.’

HMS Glasgow is an advanced anti-submarine warship, designed to provide essential protection to the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

The ship is also capable of embarking helicopters which can carry torpedoes and depth charges to attack submarines at longer ranges.

It is one of three being constructed at the shipyard, on the banks of the River Clyde, the other two being the HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast.

They will be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.

During a trip to the shipyard last year, the Prince of Wales said: ‘Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow.

