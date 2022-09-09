Proclamation ceremonies to mark passing of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III will take place in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Winchester
CIVIC leaders across country will formally mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III with a proclamation ceremony at 2pm on Sunday, September 11.
Ceremonies will be taking place in towns and cities across the country following on from the national proclamation at St James's Palace on Saturday.
The short event gives an opportunity for the community to come together and will include words from that area’s respective figureheads.
In Portsmouth it will be in Guildhall Square, with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Hugh Mason and Hampshire's Deputy Lieutenant.
In Gosport it will take place in front of the Town Hall with the Mayor of Gosport, Cllr Jamie Hutchison.
In Fareham, it will be at the Performance Podium, West Street with the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mike Ford.
In Havant it will be at the Public Service Plaza with the Deputy Lord Lieutenant David Frere-Cook and the deputy mayor of Havant, Cllr Rosy Raines.
Leader of Havant Borough Council, Cllr Alex Rennie said: ‘In this sad period of mourning, the council is doing its bit to help residents grieve and show their respect to Her Majesty the Queen. I know across the borough there has been a huge outpouring of sadness and grief since the announcement. Therefore, we are proud to be able to give residents the opportunity to show their respect.’
And in Winchester it will be read an hour earlier, outside the Great Hall at 1pm by the High Sheriff of Hampshire.
Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, said: ‘The local reading of the proclamation is an historic moment which enables all parts of the country to join together and share in the official declaration of our new sovereign, King Charles III.
‘At the same time, we will also be united in our grief for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who will be forever remembered with affection and appreciation for the lifetime of service she has given to our nation, and her influence on so many aspects of our lives. We look back with gratitude for her extraordinarily long reign and the outstanding example of dedication and duty that Her Majesty displayed throughout the decades. All members of the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time, but in particular, King Charles III to whom we will shortly pledge our support, allegiance and loyalty.’
While flags are at half-mast during the national period of mourning, they will follow tradition by flying at full-mast from the point of the national proclamation on Saturday until shortly after the local proclamations.