Pub association appoints Pro-Brexit former MEP as CEO

AN ASSOCIATION of British pubs has appointed a pro-Brexit former MEP and spokeswoman for international trade for the Conservative Party as its chief executive.

Emma McClarkin, a Conservative MEP for the East Midlands for 10 years, will become the new CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

As an MEP, she chaired the Commonwealth Forum, as well as being the Vice President of the European Parliament Beer Club.

In an interview with Politico.eu earlier this year, Ms McClarkin described herself as a ‘happy Brexiteer.’

The chairman of the BBPA, Simon Emeny, said she has a ‘genuine passion for beer and pubs.’

He said: ‘She has drive and enthusiasm and I’m excited about the energy she brings to the role.’

BBPA members own more than 20,000 of the UK’s pubs, accounting for 90% of the beer brewed in the UK.

Nik Antona, the chairman of he Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said he was ‘delighted’ to hear of the appointment.

He said: ‘Emma has supported CAMRA's events in the European Parliament for a number of years whilst acting as an MEP.

‘We hope to continue that relationship as she takes on her new role at the head of the BBPA, working together on issues facing Britain’s beer drinkers and pub-goers.’

She replaces Brigid Simmonds, who is to become Chairman of the new Betting and Gaming Council.

The former MEP will start in her new role in early November.