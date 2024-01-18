Portsmouth's oldest pub to close today with punters told to expect changes when it reopens
Portsmouth’s oldest pub will close from today (Thursday) for renovations and to allow for a change-over of landlords.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dolphin in High Street, Old Portsmouth, will be shut for eight days until it re-opens on January 26. When the historic pub does throw open its doors punters have been told to expect more entertainment and greater variety on the menu.
A spokesperson for pub chain owner Stonegate said: “The Dolphin will be closing today (January 18) whilst there is a change of publican and minor renovations to the venue. The site will re-open with an elevated menu, and added entertainment from January 26.”
The Dolphin is one of 33 pubs across Portsmouth under threat following Stonegate’s parent company TDR Capital being in £2.5bn of debt, as reported in The News this week.
GMB Union said it was concerned refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt. “GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative. We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners,” the union said.
But Stonegate remains confident of riding the storm and told The News: “Our pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces, with good like-for-like sales growth across the group. Following our recent successful financing announced in December as well as strong recent trading, we are well placed to deliver on our longer term objectives and we are very confident in our ability to re-finance at the appropriate time.”
The Dolphin is famous for being Portsmouth’s oldest pub after first opening in 1716.