William Payne was a regular at The Heroes in London Road, Waterlooville, before his death last month.

Now the pub has held a music gig fundraiser in order to buy a defibrillator – and the community’s outpouring of generosity means they have been able to donate life saving kits to other pubs across the area as well.

Landlady Judy Heart said: ‘The idea was originally brought up at a pub watch meeting, as you really should have defibrillators in live-music venues.

The Heroes in Waterlooville. Picture: Google Maps

‘The death of our pub regular definitely rallied support to - his family showed up to the event and were incredibly supportive.’

‘It was such a busy night. One girl made cupcakes to sell and raised £100 by herself.

‘It was all just so heartfelt and the community really pulled together.

‘We are always holding fundraising events but this one seemed to really come from the heart. All the bands played for free, people set things up for free, some people even stayed for the full eight hours.

She added: ‘All we can do is thank everyone for their support.

‘If these machines just save one life, then job well done.’

With The Heroes raising more funds than expected – at a total of £2,716 - the pub was able to buy defibrillators for the Old House At Home in Havant and The Spotted Cow in Cowplain.

The fundraising event featured mans from across the area including Off The Record Band, The Mafia, and Shadders.

Graham Woods, member of Off The Record, said: ‘We were invited by Mark Thompson-Smith and jumped at the chance. What a great cause and something of direct relevance to one of us.

‘The event was well organised and most importantly extremely well attended. What a variety of music, something for everyone.

‘Felt more like a Saturday night than a Sunday afternoon.’

In the UK there are over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests a year where emergency medical services attempt to resuscitate the victim.

