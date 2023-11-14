Pubs in Portsmouth: Here are 16 of the oldest pubs in Portsmouth which were built in the Victorian era
The city is propped up with a long list of pubs that have been built in the Victorian era.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT
From The Derby Tavern to The Eldon Arms and The King Street Tavern, the Victorian era has had a massive influence on the presentation of the city through the pubs that are beloved by locals.
Here are 16 of the oldest pubs in the city:
1 / 5