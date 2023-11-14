News you can trust since 1877
Pubs in Portsmouth: Here are 16 of the oldest pubs in Portsmouth which were built in the Victorian era

The city is propped up with a long list of pubs that have been built in the Victorian era.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:20 GMT

From The Derby Tavern to The Eldon Arms and The King Street Tavern, the Victorian era has had a massive influence on the presentation of the city through the pubs that are beloved by locals.

Here are 16 of the oldest pubs in the city:

Here are some of the oldest pubs in Portsmouth.

1. Portsmouth pubs

Photo: Google

This pub can be found in Stamshaw Road, Stamshaw, and it dates from the late Victorian era. The popular venue has a Google rating of 4.6 and it has a selection of beers to choose from.

2. The Derby Tavern

Photo: Michael Scaddan

Located in Binsteed Road, Buckland, this is another of the Portsmouth pubs that dates back to the Victorian era. It has kept the same name since opening.

3. The Druid's Arms, Buckland

Photo: CO

This pub in Cromwell Road, Eastney, dates back to the reign of Queen Vic and it has a Google rating of 4.4. The venue has been described as clean and friendly.

4. The Eastney Tavern

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

