News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Punters cheer on England women in World Cup final versus Spain - see pictures

Punters have been cheering on England women’s team in the World Cup final versus Spain.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.
Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.

Fans have gathered in pubs to watch Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses attempt to make history – with the boss declaring: “We are ready.”

READ NOW: Watch massive fire

The team remains unchanged from their semi-final win against Australia with Lauren James returning from suspension to make the bench.

Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.
Fans at the Westleigh Pub in Havant for England women's World Cup final with Spain.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mary Earps starts in goal with Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter in defence. Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly start as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone make up the midfield. Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp are up-front.

Wiegman said before the game: "We watched the game (2-1 win over Spain from Euro 2022) back. We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready.

"Everyone is fit and ready. We grew throughout the tournament."

At the Westleigh pub, Westleigh Park, the home of Havant & Waterlooville FC, fans packed out the premises. England flags, scarfs and shirts adorned the pub as people were glued to the screen for the momentous match.

Related topics:SpainEngland