Fans have gathered in pubs to watch Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses attempt to make history – with the boss declaring: “We are ready.”

The team remains unchanged from their semi-final win against Australia with Lauren James returning from suspension to make the bench.

Mary Earps starts in goal with Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter in defence. Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly start as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone make up the midfield. Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp are up-front.

Wiegman said before the game: "We watched the game (2-1 win over Spain from Euro 2022) back. We have analysed Spain and I think we are ready.

"Everyone is fit and ready. We grew throughout the tournament."