Punters enjoy first Portsvaria Oktoberfest held at Pyramids in Southsea

HUNDREDS of people donned Bavarian outfits and raised their steins as they enjoyed a new German beer festival in the city.

The inaugural Portsvaria Oktoberfest proved a hit with punters who flocked to the Pyramids in Southsea on Saturday to sample a range of beers, and bratwursts and listened to live oompah music from The Bavarian Strollers.

Portsvaria Oktoberfest 2019 - Pyramids Plaza transport you to Bavaria serving up German inspired beer, food with live music - (L-R) Sandy and Bryan Mariner with Jo Burden and Neil Gray'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Among the crowds wearing their best Lederhosen were Rikki Scott and David Griffiths who came along to the lunchtime session with friends.

David, 29, said: ‘We had some friends coming from out of town so we thought we would show them what Portsmouth had to offer. There is a good range of beers and we haven’t tucked into the bratwursts yet but they look good.’

A prize was on offer for the best dressed and the pair hoped one of their number would win.

David added: ‘Why would you not dress up for an afternoon of drinking German beers as after all it is the season.’

Last month it was revealed that Portsmouth Oktoberfest, run by the team behind Victorious, would not return this year due to a busy schedule for organisers.

Rikki went along to Portsmouth Oktoberfest last year which was held on Castle Field.

The 28-year-old said: ‘I wanted to come along to this one because the other Oktoberfest I went to last year was not on but to be fair I think this might be better as because it is inside it is a lot warmer!’

The Portsvaria Oktoberfest nearly saw a sell-out crowd enjoying beverages, including Riegeler Pils, WEST Hefeweizen, Fürstenberg Export and ABK Hell, for its lunchtime and evening sessions.

Senior events coordinator from BH Live Hayley Greenwood said: ‘We sold about 650 tickets and there were some left on the door as well but we had a really good response.

‘People seem to be really enjoying themselves and the beers and food. We will definitely hold the event again next year.’