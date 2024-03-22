Purbook Park school celebrates its centenary with events across the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be craft and gift stalls, refreshments, entertainment and inflatable fun for all the family. We invite current and former pupils, along with friends and family, governors, trustees and local residents to come and join us - EVERYONE is Welcome!

The Mayor of Havant will be officially opening our Summer Fayre at 11.30am on Saturday 6th July and visiting our brand-new Centenary Study Centre to conduct an official opening for our pupils!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have attended Purbrook Park and would like to showcase a performance please get in touch with us on: [email protected]

Purbrook Park School Centenary Summer Fayre - Saturday 6th July

Alumni School Tours

In conjunction with this we are inviting former alumni to tour our school so that they can re-ignite old memories and see how the school has grown and developed over the years.

Tours will be taking place on Saturday 6th July, and we hope that everyone will stay for our Centenary Summer Fayre. If you would like to book a place on our school tour, please contact: [email protected]

100 Voices

Our one hundred years’ worth of alumni memories are rich and layered. In honour of our school’s centenary, we are inviting past pupils and former staff to share their favourite stories and photographs with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want you to delve into our rich past by visiting our dedicated centenary webpage to see how it grows as we fill it with photos and memories. But we need your help as we would love to reach 100!

If you have a story, memory or photographs that you would like to share, please contact: [email protected]

School Events and Competitions

To coincide with the centenary, we are running lots of competitions for our pupils to get involved in, for example: