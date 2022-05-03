Leila Dixon, Mia Rattley, Taylor Masterman, Tom Jones, and Xander Harris, all 15-year-old Year 10 students at Purbrook Park School, are preparing to voyage to the Nicuru region of Kenya in August.

Here they will help build school facilities as well as assisting with teaching the children - but need to raise a total of £10,000 (or £1,875 each) to be able to make the trip a reality.

Today, Tom and Mia hosted a fundraising bingo night at the Masonic Hall in Horndean, provided free of charge by the Freemasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Laura Jones, 48, Tom Jones, 15, Mia Rattley, 14, and Dawn Rattley, 42 Picture: Mike Cooter (300422)

The youngsters have been supported by businesses and charities, including a buffet provided by Sainsbury’s.

This event is the latest in a series of fundraising activities undertaken by the students, including sponsored walks, table top sales, car boot sales, and selling refreshments during school productions. The Co-op in Lonsdale Road, Cosham, recently hosted the team for a raffle which raised nearly £300.

Mia said: ‘I’m really looking forward to working with the children in Kenya and helping them.

‘This will be a big achievement for me as I suffer with anxiety but I know this will not only help them but will also personally be good for me.’

From left, Co-op manager Dave Brown, Laura Jones, Tom Jones, Colin Rattley, Louie Rattley, Mia Rattley, Lee Rattley and Dawn Rattley. Picture: Mike Cooter (300422)

Mum Dawn said: ‘She is determined that she will do this and make a difference and this makes us so proud.

‘It’s going to be challenging for her but I know she will make the most of her experience.

‘We’ve never done any kind of fundraising before, it’s been tough but very interesting.

‘I am so surprised at people’s generosity and support, it’s been absolutely amazing and overwhelming.’

Many families in Nakuru live in extreme poverty and not all schools receive government funding.

Through the travel company African Adventures, the Purbrook Park students will be volunteering in a range of roles, including building and renovating school facilities, becoming teaching and classroom assistants and coaching sports activities, and helping to enrich the lives of the school children.

Tom said: ‘I’m really excited to have this great opportunity to go to Kenya.

‘I want to do my part like thousands of other aid and relief workers and I’m looking forward to helping the children.’

The pupils’ mums have been supporting the fundraising efforts by baking cakes, sourcing raffle prizes, and helping with car boot sales.

Mum Laura said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of Tom for taking on this challenge.

‘I know he will find it difficult to see the hardship faced by the children in the region they are visiting and he really wants to try to make a difference, if only in a small way.

‘I’m sure all of the students will gain a huge amount from the trip and am so grateful for the support by our local community in helping them get there.

‘Tom’s now exploring aid work as a possible future career and this experience is an amazing opportunity.’

The pupils would also like to thank Havant Lions club for their pledge of £500 towards the total fundraising goal.