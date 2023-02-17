Sabita Biswas, a doctor working in acute medicine at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has been nominated Ms Great Britain Finalist 2023 and is walking 150km in February in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Dr Biswas entered into the beauty competition, due to be held in Leicester on 20-21 of October this year, as a way to push herself out of her comfort zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m just trying to get into the natural process of doing more and more things out of my comfort zone,’ she said.

Sabita Biswas

‘I have achieved in my profession and now I want to do more, for me it’s all about growing and expanding.’

Sabita, who moved to Cosham in August 2021 from India, is keen to raise for the children’s hospital which funds research into childhood cancer as she believes it is ‘preventable’, and is also hoping to show that there are many definitions of beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colours, I’m not white but even I am beautiful. My accent is not British, and still I am considered to be part of a Ms Great Britain pageant. That is how loud and clear it is, it is so good and I am so proud to be a part of this platform.’

Dr Sabita Biswas, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has been nominated Ms Great Britain Finalist 2023 and is walking 150K in February in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

As part of her goal to try new things, the doctor – who is also a classically trained dancer and singer in her home country – next hopes to master the art of sketching and has also begun taking Zumba classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The nerd definition needs to change,’ added Dr Biswas. ‘That someone who's a doctor needs to always be in the library, I love the library, it’s my heaven, I feel very comfortable there but I also am a lot more than that. I’m not just brains, I’m also beauty.’

‘I’m embracing my femininity, which is what pageants are all about, you can be a beauty with grace and also have purpose.’