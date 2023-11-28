Construction is ongoing at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham following a two-year project to build a brand new emergency department.
The project, which will cost approximately £58m, will eventually welcome a two further paediatric resus bays for children, faster access to radiology teams for scans and tests, an accredited changing places facility and dedicated rest areas for staff – and a lot of progress is being on site.
See 7 pictures of the progress that is being made at the hospital construction site:
There has been significant progress at the new QA Emergency Department following months of construction work.
The construction of the new emergency department is a £58m project that is expected to take roughly two years to complete.
The new A&E will feature two further paediatric resus bays for children, faster access to radiology teams for scans and tests, an accredited changing places facility and dedicated rest areas for staff.
The new QA Emergency Department is starting to take some shape following months of construction work.