QA Hospital: See the progress of the new A&E department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

Construction is ongoing at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham following a two-year project to build a brand new emergency department.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:43 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:43 GMT

The project, which will cost approximately £58m, will eventually welcome a two further paediatric resus bays for children, faster access to radiology teams for scans and tests, an accredited changing places facility and dedicated rest areas for staff – and a lot of progress is being on site.

The new emergency department is expected to officially open its doors next winter after two years of construction work and the new health department will give nursing teams better visibility across the site to enable faster decision making.

See 7 pictures of the progress that is being made at the hospital construction site:

There has been significant progress at the new QA Emergency Department following months of construction work.

The new A&E will feature two further paediatric resus bays for children, faster access to radiology teams for scans and tests, an accredited changing places facility and dedicated rest areas for staff.

The new QA Emergency Department is starting to take some shape following months of construction work.

