The county council has secured funding from Sport England and British Cycling’s Places to Ride to create a bike wash and bike repair station, a series of mountain bike training areas and trails for novice riders, and improvements to more challenging trails.

Councillor Edward Heron, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, said: ‘Bike Base will deliver improvements to the existing cycle facilities at Queen Elizabeth Country Park with the aim of encouraging even more people to enjoy biking, especially families or anyone who wants to try off-road biking in this beautiful setting for the first time.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trees at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA

A mountain bike skills area will introduce riders to the different features and surfaces they will experience on the park trails, while a mini wheels track will provide an area for young children to have their first adventure on two wheels

Also created will be a novices’ route close to the new skills area, which will provide novice riders with a chance to try out their skills.

And improvements will be made to the existing ‘red’ cycle trail to match the award-winning experience of the ‘blue’ trail already in the park, which was named MTB Volunteer Trail of the Year 2018. Red trails are some of the most challenging trails and only for proficient mountain bikers with good off-road riding skills

The improvements will also include new charging points for e-bikes.

The works are expected to start later this year and be completed in 2022.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron