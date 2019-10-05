Queen is looking for someone to look after her horses and live in Buckingham Palace

SOME jobs may come with fantastic perks – cut-price gym membership, a new company car, annual bonuses. Well how about living in Buckingham Palace?

That’s the amazing perk up for grabs this month as the Queen launches a search for someone to look after her horses.

A double-standard sovereigns escort for a state visit. Here the president of Turkey accompanies the Queen to Buckingham Palace in November 2011. This escort is the highest honour the nation bestows on a visiting head of state. Photo: Dan Bernard

The vacancy for a ‘liveried helper’ was posted earlier this month and the successful candidate will be based at London’s Royal Mews.

The full-time role has a salary of £22,400 per annum with accommodation provided in the palace quarters.

You will be responsible for the upkeep and daily care of the animals at the palace by exercising them, training them and preparing them for high-profile, ceremonial activities.

On top of caring for the horses, you’ll also be charged with keeping the stables in tip top condition and looking after the saddlery and harnesses.

The desired candidate must “feel inspired to deliver to the highest standards, helping to present ceremonial activities that are enjoyed by millions.

‘Knowing that your horses are ready to perform on the world stage,’ it said.

‘You’ll also have the opportunity to play a part in the ceremonial events themselves, assisting the coachmen with riding and driving the horses on the day.’

The palace is looking for someone with a passion for equine, and you will need to be a competent rider and experience of driving a carriage is desired.

There is a ‘comprehensive’ benefits package, including 33 days holiday and a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme. Meals are also provided.

To apply for the role, see here. The vacancy closes on Thursday, October 10, and interviews will be arranged for either October 21 or 22.