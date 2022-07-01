Max Ross in his batonbearer shirt

Last year, 17-year-old Max’s efforts were recognised by the Queen when he was presented with the Queen’s Award certificate and Queen’s COVID award by the Lord-Lieutenant.

He has been an active ambassador and volunteer for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association and works tirelessly to raise vital funds and awareness about Down syndrome.

Max Ross with his family

Max said: ‘I feel good, very excited, I’m going to run fast. I’m feeling awesome.

‘My friends are excited as well. My friends in college have said ‘well done’.’

Dad Ken added: ‘Everyone’s really thrilled and I’m very proud.

‘One of the things that Max has always done is attend so many charity events and he’s always looking to help other people out.

‘It’s a nice way to be recognised as part of a bigger team.

‘Max has been doing it for a long time, at least 13 years.

‘It’s going to be lovely to be able to do it along the seafront where he does the Great South Run.’

In total Max has raised more than £50,000 for Portsmouth DSA with his charity efforts.