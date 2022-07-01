A keen cyclist - and captain of cycling club Fareham Wheelers - Simon has taken on extraordinary challenges.
These include cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and 187 miles across Kerala, India, in memory of a celebrity fitness trainer who died of a brain tumour.
He also set up and runs an annual fundraising 68-mile cycle ride around the Isle of Wight, now in its fifth year, and has raised around £45,000 for the charity.
On being asked to become a batonbearer, Simon said: ‘I feel honoured and privileged, excited, and surprised.
‘My place came through at the weekend, it was out of the blue.
‘It’s one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I am more than happy to do it.’