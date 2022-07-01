Queen's Baton Relay: Portsmouth leg baton to be carried by Simon Tier

After losing four friends to brain tumours in the space of five years, Fareham resident Simon Tier has thrown his efforts into becoming an ambassador and fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research.

Simon Tier

A keen cyclist - and captain of cycling club Fareham Wheelers - Simon has taken on extraordinary challenges.

These include cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and 187 miles across Kerala, India, in memory of a celebrity fitness trainer who died of a brain tumour.

He also set up and runs an annual fundraising 68-mile cycle ride around the Isle of Wight, now in its fifth year, and has raised around £45,000 for the charity.

On being asked to become a batonbearer, Simon said: ‘I feel honoured and privileged, excited, and surprised.

‘My place came through at the weekend, it was out of the blue.

‘It’s one of those once in a lifetime experiences and I am more than happy to do it.’

