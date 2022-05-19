Street parties, fetes, ceremonies, screenings, picnics, and afternoon teas are being planned in venues and residential areas in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, and Hayling Island.

Here is what will be happening in your area over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Wednesday, June 1

Havant/Waterlooville

Springwood Community Centre in Waterlooville will host a jubilee event from 1pm to 3pm. Creatful will be hosting a jubilee themed craft stall, Beam Welling will have ‘enchanted bubbles’ and dancing, and afternoon snacks will be provided. Email [email protected] to book. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant will screen the original documentary of the Queen’s coronation from 1953, a BAFTA-winning film narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier.

Thursday, June 2

Fareham

A beacon lighting ceremony will take place at Portchester Castle from 5pm to 10pm. Children's activities will finish at 9pm and the beacon lit at 9.45pm. Details at fareham.gov.uk/leisure/beaconevent.aspx.

Havant

As part of its Platinum Jubilee festival, The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant will screen The Merry Wives of Windsor, recorded live at The Globe. The Spring’s new play artist in residence, Rachel Fullegar, will also be at the venue, in character.

Hayling Island

A free Street Party Extravaganza will be held from 2pm to 8pm at Hayling Park. There will be inflatables, garden games, arts and crafts, sporting activities, a drumming workshop, fancy dress through the ages, and crown making competitions, demonstrations and performances taking place from local clubs and groups, vintage fire engines, and a Proms in The Park.

Friday, June 3

Portsmouth

Allens Road, Southsea, will host a street party with activities including a tug-of-war, children's games, face painting, a talent show, live music, a raffle, and a cake auction. Funds raised will be donated to charity.

Havant

The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant will be taking part in The Big Jubilee Read and hosting a range of book-themed events. This will include free drop-in workshops, led by Rachel Fullegar, with the help of plenty of absurd props and dressing up boxes. A Shed of Stories will be hosted outside the venue, with free hourly story-times. Dobbies garden centre in Havant will be offering guests afternoon tea from Friday, June 3, to Sunday, June 5. Prices for the adults start from £13.50 per person and the children’s afternoon tea can be enjoyed for £7.50. Book at dobbies.com/events.

Saturday, June 4

Portsmouth

Portsea Action Group will be hosting a street party at St George’s Square from 2pm to 7pm. It is a free event with a band playing, afternoon tea, children’s games, and music. A street party will be hosted at Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham. Residents at Hilltop Crescent, Drayton, are planning a Jubilee Street Party called the ‘Hilltoppers Jubilee Celebrations’ on Saturday, June 4, with provision to move the party to Sunday, June 5 if the weather is bad. Events will open at 1pm with treasure hunts throughout the gardens in the crescent, and a tea party starting at 3pm. There will also be lots of ‘home made’ events, best (junior) King and Queen, best dressed pets in the crescent, best homemade cake or fairy cakes, and the crescent’s own ‘Red Arrows’ fly past. Binsteed Road, Fratton, will be hosting a street party from 1pm onwards. As well as celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, the event will raise money for The Roberts Centre. Activities will include a tug-of-war, face painting, a lucky dip, a cupcake stall, a raffle, an egg and spoon race, and a BBQ in the evening.

Gosport

The Selsey Avenue, Gosport, street party will be held from 1pm. The Mayor of Gosport is set to open the event, which will feature a town crier, a pearly king and queen, and a crown competition for children. Stoke Road Community Festival will take place in Stoke Road, Gosport, from 11am to 3pm. Each decade of the Queen’s reign will be marked, with The White Hart pub returning to the 1950s and traders representing the changing decades as visitors walk down the street. Community choirs and local musicians will be taking part, and the shops will be hosting free activities for families.

Fareham

A street party will take place at Paxton Road, Fareham, from 12pm to 10pm.

Havant/Waterlooville

The Chaplains Avenue, Cowplain, street party will take place from 12-7pm and will have music, children’s entertainment, games, raffle, and face painting. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant will host a Garden Party Celebration from 10am to 4pm, which is free to attend. It will include family performances, workshops, cakes, and face-painting. A ‘Big Picnic in the Park’ will be held at Staunton Country Park. Free to attend, families can bring a picnic and watch a live screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace in London. The Denmead Jubilee Street Party will be held from 3pm to 7pm outside the shops on Hambledon Road. There will be music, a swing and jive show, dancing, and local food. Petersfield’s Platinum Jubilee Fete will take place from 10am to 6pm at Avenue Pavilion. There will be a 1950s themed fete, stalls, live music, refreshments, competitions, games, dancing, a bar, and tearooms. A street party will take place from 2pm to 8pm in Sutton Road, Cowplain. The Mayor of Havant will arrive at 2.30pm for the fancy hat parade, and there will also be a band playing music, games for the children to play, karaoke, a quiz, a raffle, and a sing-song with old songs.

Hayling Island

The Hayling Island Lions Club will host its annual Donkey Derby from 1pm to 5pm at The Legion Field, Legion Road. The Mayor of Havant will open the event with the help of the Hayling ‘Queens’, and cllr Leah Turner will judge the costumes in the ‘red, white, and blue’ fancy dress parade. There are prizes for both the ‘up to six years’ and the ‘seven to 11’ years categories. The Donkey Race riders will be youngsters from the Heart of Hayling Boxing Club, and there will also be stalls, a BBQ, a licensed marquee, donkey rides, a picnic area sponsored by Havant Borough Council, face painting, crockery smashing, a coconut shy, a soft play area for babies, an inflatable slide and bouncy castle, and a separate arena with entertainment all afternoon.

Sunday, June 5

Gosport

Dampier Close, Gosport, will host a street party from 1pm to 5pm.

Havant