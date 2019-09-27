RAC tell driver whose car they 'lost' that saga has 'satisfying' conclusion

A BEWILDERED driver who was told he could have to wait months before getting his car back after the RAC ‘lost’ his vehicle has now been told the saga has been ‘settled to his satisfaction’.

Southsea sound engineer Alex McGillivray, 37, was left totally in the dark about the whereabouts of his car after his Range Rover P38 broke down on the M1 motorway on the way home from York.

The broken down Landrover being recovered

Luckily for RAC member Alex they were able to come and save him. The vehicle breakdown service towed away his car whilst providing him with a taxi to Birmingham airport before laying on a hire car back to Portsmouth as he finally returned home 12 hours later.

Despite contacting the RAC over the following days to find out where his car was, he was left in the dark.

Eventually, 12 days after the breakdown, Alex’s mystery car was delivered to a garage in Emsworth for repair work to be carried out. However, there was a slight problem. The keys were missing.

Alex said: ‘I was happy to finally get my car back – which now had weird scratches on it – but the keys were nowhere to be seen. They said they had put them under the steering wheel but they were not there.

‘I only had one spare set of keys but not one that could start the engine so I was unable to get the car fixed.

‘I was then told that because the keys could have been stolen they would have to change the locks. But because it is an old car and the parts are difficult to get hold of Landrover have said it could take months.

‘The amount they have spent so far amounts to several times more than what the car is worth.’

The RAC was contacted by The News but was again slow off the mark to respond after taking days to reply. But they have now finally delivered a statement, which read: ‘We have apologised to Mr McGillivray for the experience after his breakdown. We provided him with a hire car to keep him mobile for a number of weeks, and have now settled his case to his satisfaction.’