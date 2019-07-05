Have your say

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Race For Life events in Portsmouth this weekend, helping to raise vital funds to support cancer research.

For the first time men will be able to take part in Race For Life, with more than 5k events being held across the UK.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The events are open to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, and you are free to walk or run around the courses.

In Portsmouth this year there will be four separate events – 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Here is everything you need to know if you’re taking part this weekend:

Where will the events be held?

Southsea Common will be hosting all of the events in Portsmouth this weekend.

If you’re travelling in from outside the city the full address is Southsea Common, Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, PO5 3NT.

What time do the events start?

The Pretty Muddy events take place on Saturday July 6, with the 5k and 10k the day after.

Events on Saturday take place from 9.45am, including the Pretty Muddy Kids and then the Pretty Muddy 5k from about 10.30am.

On Sunday the 5k and 10k events will start at about 11am.

What is the latest weather forecast?

Fortunately for those taking part it looks like the rain is going to stay away this weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 23C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday, with a mixture of sun and cloud all weekend.

Can I still enter?

Yes! There are still places available for most of the events, though you will need to sign up online and pay in advance.

For the 5k and 10k, the prices are £14.99 for adults and £10.00 for children. There is free entry for girls and boys under six, and no registration is needed.

For Pretty Muddy, there is a £10.00 charge for a child’s entry (free for supervising adults) in the Kids event, and for the 5k adults must pay £19.99. You must be 13 or over to take part in the 5k Pretty Muddy.

To sign up visit the Race For Life website.

What will the route be like?

The 5k and 10k routes are both flat courses around Southsea Common, including great views of the seafront. The 5k will include one lap and the 10k will have two.

The Pretty Muddy events will take place on the grass.

Will be there be parking?

Although event parking has been in place for previous editions, this year there will not be specific parking available for Race For Life.

If people are driving into the city they are encouraged to use city centre car parks or use the Park and Ride service.

How will The News be covering the events?

We will be providing live coverage of Race For Life on the weekend on both our website and Facebook page.

For a full report and pictures make sure you grab a copy of The News on Monday.

We’ll also have the names of every entrant inside Tuesday’s edition of The News.