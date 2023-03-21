The festival begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which usually appears one night after a new moon, and is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22 - although it could come a day later if the moon is not sighted.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam - along with faith, prayer, charity and the pilgrimage - Ramadan commemorates the Quran first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, a sacred moment which is honoured with abstinence between sunrise and sunset. The month of Ramadan will see Muslims fasting and praying, before breaking their fast at sundown alongside family and friends.

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers celebrate the end of Ramadan and celebrate Eid at Portsmouth Jami Mosque, Portsmouth.Picture: Habibur Rahman

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan in the UK in 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 and end on the evening of Friday, April 21, with Eid al-Fitr starting the following day on Saturday, April 22.

Why does the date change each year?

The Islamic calendar is lunar, which means each month begins with the new astronomical moon, with Ramadan taking place in the ninth month of the Islamic year. The precise date also varies from country to country depending on when the moon is sighted.

Why do Muslims fast, when can they eat and who takes part?

​Ramadan is a holy month dedicated to prayer and reading the Quran with generosity and community spirit also encouraged. It is a period for reflection, self-restraint and warmth which is intended to bring Muslims closer to Allah, resulting in the abstention from distractions like food and water during daylight hours A small meal is eaten before dawn which is known as suhoor and after dusk known as iftar, but nothing is consumed in between including water.

Children are not obliged to fast until they are about 11 or 12 years old, however, they join the celebratory meals in the evenings, and they watch adults around them fasting through the day. If fasting will damage a person’s health they can also be exempted from fasting including those who are ill, the elderly and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

What is Eid al-Fitr?