This month, Ramadan - the ninth month of the Islamic calendar - began on Sunday, March 10 and Tuesday, April 9, during which more than 1.6 billion people around the world are estimated to spend their days fasting, praying and engaging with other religious practices.

I am not religious, but following advice from a Muslim colleague, I wanted to experience a day of fasting for myself. Followers of Islam believe that the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan, and this sacred occassion is commemorated with abstinence.

Reporter Joe Buncle breaks fast at a Portsmouth mosque.

So, with the promise of a community evening meal in a local mosque, I woke up before sunrise and ate the largest, most nutritious breakfast I could stomach. I also drank two large glasses of water and prepared myself for my first working day in recent memory without any coffee.