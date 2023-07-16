News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Re-live the Wickham Festival with 13 pictures from events between 2019-2021

The Wickham Festival has proved a very popular event over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The award-winning festival sees many legendary musicians take the stage in front of thousands of fans.

The rich variety is a big attraction for revellers with folk, rock and pop among the genres of music on display.

Re-live the Wickham Festival with 13 pictures from festivals between 2019-2021.

Graham Nash peforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor

1. Wickham Festival in 2019

Graham Nash peforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Holy Moly and The Crackerspeforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor

2. Wickham Festival in 2019

Holy Moly and The Crackerspeforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Lucinda Williams peforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor

3. Wickham Festival in 2019

Lucinda Williams peforming at Wickham Festival in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Nick Lowe peforming at Wickham Festival in 2021. Picture: Paul Windsor

4. Nick Lowe peforming at Wickham Festival in 2021. Picture: Paul Windsor

Nick Lowe peforming at Wickham Festival in 2021. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4