Residents in Adames Road, Fratton, are becoming frustrated after a vintage car has been parked in their road for two years. Picture: Sarah Standing (191022-1564)

Readers were asked for their opinions on the city’s parking woes after residents turned to The News to help with a car that had been parked in the same spot on a residential road for more than two years.

Households with up to four cars, a lack of parking spaces, poor public transport, and illegal parking near junctions were all issues that needed to be addressed, according to residents.

One reader responding to The News said that parking practices had become ‘absolutely unacceptable.’

Highlighting the most pressing issues, he said: ‘(Parking) on pavements, within the illegal limit of junctions, on both sides of roads make it impossible for fire engines and ambulance to navigate.

‘Also (there is) inconsiderate parking by leaving too large a gap between cars – not to mention owners leaving car in the road they don’t live in.’

Another reader responding to The News’ Facebook post said that every road should be permit parking only with two permits per household.

He said: ‘Absolutely terrible so many houses with 2 ,3 or 4 cars/ vans in our Road, houses with 1 car in the household stand no chance.

Public transport being ‘unreliable and overpriced’ was making the situation worse, according to another resident.

He said: ‘If public transport was cheaper it may encourage people to ditch the car at use public transport.’

But parking fees were not cheap either, according to another social media user.