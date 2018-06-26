Readers pay tribute to hero dog Dave who saved three women from drowning

Have your say

Readers of The News have paid tribute to a hero dog who saved the lives of three women in Langstone Harbour last year.

Dave the dog, from Hayling Island, jumped into the water to rescue the trio who he saw panicking and struggling to keep their heads above water.

Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Dave, who was loved by so many, was put to sleep on Saturday June 16 following a short illness.

Readers on our Facebook page paid tribute to Dave, and you can see some of their comments on our video above.

Click here to read our full story.