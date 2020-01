THE funeral of Portsmouth 'legend’ John Jenkins took place today.

The D-Day veteran died last month shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday. His funeral procession passed the D-Day Story before he made one final trip to his beloved Fratton Park. Well-wishers lined the streets to pay their respects to John. The News will be bringing you all the coverage throughout the day, which you can follow in our recap here:

John Jenkins' hearse at Fratton Park for one final visit. Picture: Chris Moorhouse