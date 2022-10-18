Hampshire has more than 30 equipped farms, across some 4,500 acres of land throughout the county, making it one of the larger providers of council farm opportunities in the country.

Now the county council has pressed the government for more support for farmers, as well as inviting the secretary of state for environment, food, and rural affairs to visit a county farm in Hampshire.

An image of Councillor Oppenheimer (left) with Richard Stiles, a new County Farm tenant at Upper Brownwich Farm near Fareham who is managing a 131-acre arable farm.

It comes as Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the county council’s executive member for countryside, culture and communities, visited two tenant farmers in Fareham, who lease their farms from Hampshire County Council.

Councillor Oppenheimer said: ‘Over the last twelve months, we have been able to provide a record number of new County Farm tenancies as former occupants have moved on to new enterprises.

‘I’ve been impressed by the commitment from our tenants to adopting innovative, modern practices that deliver environmental rewards in line with council priorities, including contributions to our climate change targets.

‘This includes a fantastic initiative at Upper Brownwich Farm near Fareham to cultivate hedgerows, which is great for wildlife, but also beneficial for crop yields whilst lessening the use of pesticides.’

Among the farmers met by Cllr Oppenheimer was Peter Barfoot CBE, a tenant farmer at Little Abshot Farm, also near Fareham, for 35 years. Peter received his CBE for his commitment to sustainable farming practices such as using bio-fuel on his estate which is net-zero.