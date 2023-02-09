Active Recruiters has begun collecting for people in Turkey and Syria after at least 20,000 people are thought to have been killed and thousands others injured by a huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, in the early hours of Monday.

Located at Basepoint Business Centre the firm, which was launched in November, has already collected donations from the community and is keen to get others involved too, sharing their campaign on social media platforms and through their businesses connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recruitment company have been supported by other small businesses, members of the public, clients as well as family and friends of staff.

Staff at Active Recruiters, a firm in Waterlooville acting as a collection point for supplies for Turkey and Syria following the ‘horrendous’ earthquake.

Recruitment director and one of the founder’s of the newly established firm, Shannon Preston, was touched by the images she and her colleagues had seen in the news of the aftermath of the earthquake, which was registered as a ‘major’ 7.8 on the Richter scale, and decided to help.

Shannon said: ‘My recruitment manager and I were looking through the photos in the office. I saw a photo of a father holding his daughter’s hand underneath the rubble after she had passed away. A lot of people in Turkey and Syria are very religious, so he obviously wanted a proper burial. I said this is horrendous, and she said we need to do something.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which has been supported by local businesses, family, friends and clients, is suggesting donations such as sleeping bags, baby formula and clothing, dry food, warm clothes, bedding and hygiene kits.

‘We are so lucky in the UK to never have to experience this, we don’t get earthquakes, we don’t get tsunamis, we might get a bit of cold weather and moan about it, but never anything like this,’ added Shannon.

‘I don't want to ask for money, because of the cost-of-living crisis I don’t want to put that pressure on anyone, but any warm clothes and bedding would be so appreciated.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad