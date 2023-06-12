This year's theme for Portsmouth Refugee Week, June 19-25, is ‘Compassion’ with events devised and led by poetry and arts collective 432 Nomads with Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.

Throughout the week, diverse and engaging free activities and events will be held, encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to take part. The week-long programme aims to promote understanding, empathy and integration, whilst raising awareness of the challenges faced by individuals forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution.

432 Nomads member Majid Dhana said: ‘Together we can learn about the extraordinary journeys of asylum seekers and refugees with empathy, compassion, and respect. Local artists from all walks of life will take part – from those that are Pompey born and bred to people making a new life here.’

Refugee Week Portsmouth. Picture by Majid Dhana

Events taking place each day will include performances from schools and community groups, poets, rappers, dancers, traditional dancers, storytellers and visual artists who have been working to prepare for the inspirational showcases across the City.

Asylum-seeker and artist Mahnaz Rezaei said: ‘I have always believed that art is a universal language with which people can share their feelings, experiences and even their dreams. Taking part in Refugee Week is proof of that and has helped me experience a sense of accomplishment once again.’

Refugee Week opens with a Launch Concert on Monday, June 19 that will present a thrilling range of cultural performances at St Luke’s Church including a special surprise. Following the acts, there will be a reception bringing together community and guests, to enjoy traditional Arabic and Asian food freshly made for the event.

Refugee Week Portsmouth

Other events will take place during the week at both Southsea and Portsmouth Libraries, Spark Community Centre, Hunter Gatherer, Palmerston Road precinct, an uplifting Closing Celebration on Sunday, June 25 at Aspex in Gunwharf Quays.

Portsmouth City of Sanctuary trustee and volunteer, Denise Callender said: ‘I’m excited to see the performances and artwork during Refugee Week. Let’s celebrate with people seeking sanctuary in Portsmouth and create a future that values the contributions of all members of society.’

Local galleries and exhibition spaces will display artworks by talented refugee artists, providing a window into their unique perspectives. People can come along to learn about the meaningful volunteer activities that support local asylum seekers that make a positive impact.

432 Nomads and Portsmouth City of Sanctuary invite the public to participate in the Refugee Week Portsmouth 2023 events to join them in building a welcoming and inclusive city.

Jacquelyess Lopex rehearsing for Refugee week

The project hopes to raise awareness and recognise the strength and potential of refugees. If you are an individual, business, community organization or educational institution and would like to get involved in the activities that embrace diversity and empowering all, irrespective of their background, please come along to Refugee Week Portsmouth 2023 or get in touch with Portsmouth City of Sanctuary by emailing [email protected].

Each event is listed on the Portsmouth City of Sanctuary website here: portsmouth.cityofsanctuary.org. Everyone is welcome and all events are free.