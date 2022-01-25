'Remarkable' Dot turns 106 at her home in Waterlooville

Dot’s son, Chris, with Anna Hansley, Dot, and Home Instead, Havant care staff member, Sarah Dickinson.

Dot, who lives in Cowplain, was joined by two of her caregivers from Home Instead, Anna Hansley and Sarah Dickinson, whose birthdays are also remarkably on the 21st and 22nd December.

The trio enjoyed an afternoon of cake and celebrations, with Dot’s son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Ann.

Having moved from Southsea, Dot has lived in Cowplain since 1978.

Dot on her 106th birthday at her home in Waterlooville.

In her spare time, she loves going shoppingand spending time with her family.

Mark Gettinby, the owner of Home Instead Havant, says: ‘Dot is a remarkable lady who we have been looking after for the last two-and-a-half years.

’She is very independent, has a wonderful outlook on life and is so very grateful for her long life.

‘I am delighted we can continue to support Dot in the same community she has known for the last 43 years.’

Dot with Home Instead care staff Anna Hansley and Sarah Dickinson.

Mark said Dot was ‘made up’ with her locally- grown bouquet of flowers and balloons.

Dot and Home Instead Havant caregiver, Sarah Dickinson, on Dots birthday.

