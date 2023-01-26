Repair Cafe and Library of Things campaign gets backing of Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan

Repair Café Portsmouth has been helping people fix things for the past five years from its North End base, but only at monthly pop-ups.

Founder Clare Seek is in discussions with Cascades shopping centre to secure a permanent home for the operation, along with a Library of Things, where people can borrow infrequently used items, such as tools for DIY, gardening, cooking and crafting, and equipment for hobbies, travel and events. At the Repair Café, free sessions are offered for members of the community to bring along their broken household electricals, clothes, toys, jewellery, furniture and more, to gain assistance in repairing their items.

Repair Cafe Portsmouth founder Claire Seek with Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan

At their new central hub, they aim to establish a permanent home for these projects and offer new services, such as ‘How To...’ workshops and other events.

The community project has launched a crowdfunder to help get them set up in their new home. It is halfway to its £10,000 target and features numerous rewards for individuals and businesses.

MP for Portsmouth South, Mr Morgan, said: ‘This exciting initiative will make a real difference to families in Portsmouth that are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, allowing them to borrow and repair useful household items, and not have to worry about their carbon output. That’s why I’m calling on those who are able to back the Repair Café Portsmouth and Library of Things project, to donate, volunteer, or get involved however you can.’