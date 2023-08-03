Residents celebrated Abbeyfield Fareham Society's 60th anniversary with afternoon tea party
Abbeyfield Fareham Society welcomed approximately 100 people to Abbeyfield House, Fareham, for a celebration of everything that the charity has done over six decades.
The society offers sheltered housing for elderly people who are able to have their own privacy whilst also knowing that there are others around them to form a community.
The afternoon tea saw family and friends of residents, the Odd Wednesday Men performed and there was a table magician who went around the groups throughout the day.
Here are 8 pictures of the event: