Residents celebrated Abbeyfield Fareham Society's 60th anniversary with afternoon tea party

An afternoon tea party was held to celebrate 60 years of Abbeyfield Fareham Society’s – and it was a brilliant day for all that attended.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:33 BST

Abbeyfield Fareham Society welcomed approximately 100 people to Abbeyfield House, Fareham, for a celebration of everything that the charity has done over six decades.

The society offers sheltered housing for elderly people who are able to have their own privacy whilst also knowing that there are others around them to form a community.

The afternoon tea saw family and friends of residents, the Odd Wednesday Men performed and there was a table magician who went around the groups throughout the day.

Here are 8 pictures of the event:

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

1. The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

2. The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

The Odd Wednesday Men sea shanty group who provided entertainment at the garden party. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

3. The Odd Wednesday Men sea shanty group who provided entertainment at the garden party

The Odd Wednesday Men sea shanty group who provided entertainment at the garden party. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

4. The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham

The 60th anniversary garden party at Abbeyfield in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

