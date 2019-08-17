Residents describe 'horror' when fleeing Gosport tower block fire

RESIDENTS have described their ‘horror’ after a fire suddenly erupted in a Gosport residential block – leaving people running for cover.

While no one was hurt following the blaze in the second floor maisonette at a block of 12 residential flats in Cornwell Close, those living close to the flat have said it was ‘lucky’ everyone escaped unharmed.

Gosport and Fareham fire crews attended with a command support unit from Porchester before the fire was put out just before 5am, having started at 12.30am.

Neighbours revealed they were met with a wall of smoke after the fire ripped through the apartment causing windows to smash as smoke billowed out.

A male in his late 50s escaped unharmed from the flat, while fire crews had to rescue an individual from a nearby flat who was unable to get to safety due to the thick smoke.

Jack McClean, 20, who lives above the flat that was alight, said: ‘There was a loud pop noise and smoke everywhere. I started banging on people’s doors and ended up getting about eight people out.

‘I’ve only lived here a month so it’s not the best of starts but hopefully I helped saved lives.’

Ethan Coote and Shardel Till, both 21, who were next door to the flat on fire, said: ‘We heard a loud bang and windows smashing. It was horrible. We didn’t realise there was a fire at first.

‘It was lucky no one was hurt. It’s a good job the building is concrete which meant the fire was contained.’