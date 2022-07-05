A planning application for a 15m monopole tower has been submitted to Havant Borough Council by H3G (UK) Ltd.

The mast could be installed on a grass verge opposite 65 St John’s Avenue, in a housing estate in Purbrook.

Purbrook residents angry about a proposed 5G mast in St John’s Avenue

The application has received 122 comments from the public of which only three were in support.

In a letter, resident Wendy Brown said the mast would ‘dominate’ the surrounding landscape.

‘It would dwarf the many chalet bungalows and houses surrounding the green,’ she said.

‘There is also a concern that this will set a precedent and further masts could be installed nearby.

‘The siting of the mast is visually intrusive and incongruous and fails to conserve the low-level landscape qualities of the area.

‘There is also the consideration of a drop in property values for which we would have to claim compensation.’

Mike Gillham, who lives nearby, added: ‘The main issue is how ugly it’s going to be, it’s surrounded by bungalows, there are no big trees, everything is low-lying.’

Wendy and Mike have organised community meetings to gather local support - the next one is set for July 6 at 6.30pm on the proposed site.

H3G (UK) Ltd or ‘Three’ is a telecommunications and internet service provider with the fastest-growing 5G network in the UK.

As part of ‘The Big Network Build’ the company is significantly investing in infrastructure across the UK to provide faster speeds and better coverage.

5G is the fifth generation mobile network designed to deliver multi-Gbps peak data speeds, low latency or ‘lag’ and more reliability for users.

In January more than 100 people joined a campaign against a plan to build a 5G mast in Devonshire Avenue in Southsea.

To the delight of people living in the area, Portsmouth city councillors turned down the application, by telecoms firm Three, which would have seen the mast built on a small patch of grass.